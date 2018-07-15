Child alerts family to Cherry Hill fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Child alerts family to Cherry Hill fire. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
A child who saw smoke in his bedroom is being credited with saving his family.

The Action Cam was at the scene on Signal Hill Road near Cropwell Road in Cherry Hill.

The fire broke out in the house at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When he began to see smoke, the child woke up his parents and his sibling.

Everyone managed to get out of the house safely.

Investigators say smoke detectors didn't work right away, because the smoke was apparently above them.

Crews got the fire under control in about a half hour.

So far, there's no word on a cause.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News