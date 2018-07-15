Child alerts family to Cherry Hill fire

A child who saw smoke in his bedroom is being credited with saving his family.The Action Cam was at the scene on Signal Hill Road near Cropwell Road in Cherry Hill.The fire broke out in the house at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.When he began to see smoke, the child woke up his parents and his sibling.Everyone managed to get out of the house safely.Investigators say smoke detectors didn't work right away, because the smoke was apparently above them.Crews got the fire under control in about a half hour.So far, there's no word on a cause.------