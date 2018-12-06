Child among 5 injured in Southwest Philadelphia fire

Child among 5 injured in Southwest Philadelphia fire. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on December 6, 2018.

By
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A boy was among five people injured in a Southwest Philadelphia fire, and also among those hurt was an elderly man who tried to save the child.

The fire started around 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Ardell Street.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke on the second floor of the two-story row house.

There were reports of occupants on the roof and hanging from the second-floor windows.

Firefighters soon rescued the elderly man from the porch roof and the 8-year-old boy from inside the building.

"When crews entered they could see fire going up the stairwell," said Asst. Chief Tony Sneidar.

The child was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with smoke inhalation. He's in serious condition.

Two adults, a male and female, were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with smoke inhalation. They are in stable condition.

The fire was placed under control at 1:20 a.m.

There was no immediate word on a cause of the fire.

