Child and adult injured after a burst of gunfire in Chester

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say two people were hurt after shots were fired on a street in Chester, Delaware County.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Highland Avene.
According to police, an adult and child were injured by the gunfire. They were both rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
Chopper 6 captured video of evidence cones cluttering the street.
Motorists should avoid the area.
So far, no word on an arrest or motive for the shooting.
