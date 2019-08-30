Child and adult injured after a burst of gunfire in Chester

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say two people were hurt after shots were fired on a street in Chester, Delaware County.It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Highland Avene.According to police, an adult and child were injured by the gunfire. They were both rushed to an area hospital for treatment.Chopper 6 captured video of evidence cones cluttering the street.Motorists should avoid the area.So far, no word on an arrest or motive for the shooting.