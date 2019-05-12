Child and adult shot during Mother's Day party in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A seven-year-old child and forty-year-old woman were shot during a family block party in Chester Saturday evening.The incident occurred around 5 p.m. during a Mother's Day party on 3rd and Lloyd streets.Witnesses at the party say one person who was not attending the party ran up and opened fire sending partygoers running for cover.The woman was shot in the arm, and the child was shot in the leg.They are at Crozier Chester Hospital in good condition.So far, there are no arrests. Police are working on releasing a description.