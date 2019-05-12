Child and woman shot during Mother's Day party in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police said a 5-year-old child and a 67-year-old woman were shot during a family block party in Chester Saturday evening.The incident occurred around 5 p.m. during a Mother's Day party at 3rd and Lloyd streets.Witnesses at the party said one person who was not attending the party ran up and opened fire, sending partygoers running for cover.They said the block was full of at least two dozen people at the time of the shooting."We were having a good time when someone came out and started banging," said Al Idlette.Idlette was manning the grill during the Saturday evening cookout, where family and friends gathered to celebrate.Witnesses said kids were playing in the street when the gunman appeared."I'm torn up because you plan something. They spent their money on good food, good time and it was unfortunate we didn't know what was going to happen," said Idlette.Witness Brian Jones said the shooter came around the corner and just opened fire."He had a black hoodie on, his hands in his pockets. He bent down and was shooting like that. Everyone went running," he said.Police said they are leaning on the community for tips."We would love for the community to call us if they saw anything," said Chester Police Sergeant William Carey. "Right now we're looking into a few things before we put out a description. We want to make sure it's the right description."The woman was shot in the arm and the child was shot in the leg.Police used a tourniquet on the child as they rushed her to the hospital.Both victims are at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in good condition.There are no arrests.Police are working on releasing a description of the shooter.