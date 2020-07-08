Police: 12-year-old boy suffers critical injury while lighting device or fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with critical injuries after being injured by some type of fireworks or a device that went off in his hand.Philadelphia Police officers were on patrol Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. when they heard a blast coming from the area of G & Allegheny Streets in the Kensington neighborhood.They found the 12-year-old boy injured and running toward his home on Custer Street, and that's when they took him and his mother in the patrol car to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "The 12-year-old boy suffered severe injuries to his left hand. His left fingers and left hand are seriously injured. Right now he is in critical condition, however it's nothing life threatening."The Bomb Squad was on the scene investigating to determine what exactly exploded in the boy's hand.It's not yet know if it was fireworks or some other M-80 like device.Philadelphia Police real-time crime cameras captured the entire incident.