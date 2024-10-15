WATCH LIVE

Child dead after being run over by tractor at Halloween haunted hay ride

The kids were playing near a hay ride tractor route when the accident happened.

ByJon Haworth
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 10:26AM
A child has died after accidentally being run over by a tractor while playing near a haunted hay ride, police said.

Authorities from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, along with Hamilton County EMS and the Highway 58 Fire Department, responded to a call regarding a juvenile who had been "struck by a tractor" near the 8200 block of Highway 58 at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Friday night, according to a statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon arrival, HCSO deputies spoke with a chaperone for a group of juveniles that had been playing near a hay ride tractor route and were behind some bushes trying to scare some hay riders at the Haunted Hilltop Halloween event," police said. "Deputies were told that one of the juveniles had attempted to jump on the trailer and had possibly slipped and fallen underneath the wheels and was found unresponsive."

The unnamed juvenile succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office detectives and the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office immediately responded to the scene as well to assist with the investigation into how the child managed to fall under the tractor while playing around.

"The HCSO family extends our thoughts and sympathy to the family of the deceased juvenile, as well as the others who witnessed the tragic event," police said. "We ask the community also keep this family in their prayers during this difficult time."

The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information is being made available.

