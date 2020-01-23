13-year-old dies after falling through icy pond in New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- A 13-year-old child has died after he fell through the ice on a pond in East Brunswick on Wednesday evening.

Sources say three kids were playing on the pond near Civic Center Drive around 5 p.m. when they all fell in.

Two of the teens were able to get themselves out of the water, but one of the teens became trapped.

The two other kids called 911 and the cops arrived immediately. Six officers formed a human chain to try and rescue the teen, but police say he slipped under the ice.

The fire department then arrived and rescued the teen. They gave him CPR and he was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Six officers and two firefighters were treated for hypothermia.
