Child feared abducted in stolen car in SW Philadelphia found safe

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a 6-year-old girl feared abducted in a stolen car has been found safe Saturday afternoon.Earlier Saturday afternoon, police were looking for the suspect who took a navy blue 2017 Chevy Impala from the intersection of 56th and Warrington in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. It was feared that the girl was in the back seat.Police are still searching for that vehicle with the Pennsylvania tag ofIt was last seen driving southwest on Cobbs Creek from 70th Street.Call 911 if you have any information.