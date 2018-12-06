A boy and his grandfather were among five people injured in a Southwest Philadelphia fire.The fire started around 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Ardell Street.Fire crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke on the second floor of the two-story row house.A neighbor heard the grandfather calling out for his grandson."I looked out on the roof and I seen the flames out there," said Harold Tucker. "He was panicking. He was scared to death. He has a bad hip and everything and he was on the roof.""All you could hear him say was 'My grandson is in there, my grandson is in there," Tucker continued. "That's all you could hear."Firefighters soon rescued the elderly man from the porch roof and the 8-year-old boy from inside the building."When crews entered they could see fire going up the stairwell," said Asst. Chief Tony Sneidar.The child was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with smoke inhalation. He's in serious condition.Two adults, a male and female, were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with smoke inhalation. They are in stable condition.The fire was placed under control at 1:20 a.m.There was no immediate word on a cause of the fire.------