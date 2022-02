PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young girl was hospitalized after she was hit by a driver in Philadelphia's Bustleton section on Monday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 9900 block of Haldeman Avenue.Police tell Action News the 2-year-old girl ran in between two cars in a parking lot when she was struck.She was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.The driver did stay at the scene.It's unclear if any charges will be filed.