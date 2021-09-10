Police: 8-year-old hit by car in Philadelphia's Olney section

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mascher Street and Duncannon Avenue.
Police say the child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where their condition is not yet known.
There is no word on what caused the crash or if the driver remained on the scene.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Community reacts to Pres. Biden's new COVID mandates
Moe's Tavern pops up at Springfield Mall in Delco
Eagles prepare for season opener
Video captures moment Air National Guard member surprises family
How to avoid flood damaged cars amid car inventory shortage