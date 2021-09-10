Police: 8-year-old hit by car in Philadelphia's Olney section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 8-year-old was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Philadelphia's Olney section.The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mascher Street and Duncannon Avenue.Police say the child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where their condition is not yet known.There is no word on what caused the crash or if the driver remained on the scene.