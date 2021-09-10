child injured

Police: 8-year-old hit by car in Philadelphia's Olney section

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mascher Street and Duncannon Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 8-year-old was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Philadelphia's Olney section.

Police say the child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where their condition is not yet known.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if the driver remained on the scene.

