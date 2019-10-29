Child rushed to hospital after coming into contact with explosive device in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries after apparently coming into contact with some type of explosive device on Tuesday, according to police.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. inside a home along the 700 block of North Marvine Street.

There's no immediate word on the child's condition at this time.

It's still unknown what kind of explosives the child came in contact with.

The bomb squad is responding to the home.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
