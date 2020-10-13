Child, mother injured in West Philadelphia stabbing

PHILADELPHIA -- A young boy was in extremely critical condition Monday night after a stabbing at a home in West Philadelphia, according to police.
The stabbing happened just before 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Pine Street.
According to police, a woman also suffered stab wounds. She is believed to be the child's mother.
The child, who is about 5 years old, was stabbed in the neck and was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
There was no word on the woman's condition.
