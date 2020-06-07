PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A child was injured and 20 people were displaced after a Sunday morning fire in an apartment building in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.
Firefighters were called to the building in the 1600 block of West Tioga Street at about 2 a.m.
When they arrived, they found thick black smoke coming from an apartment on the fourth floor - the top floor - of the building.
A 2-year-old was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and 20 people are now displaced, officials said.
The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross are assisting.
Child injured, 20 displaced after fire in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News