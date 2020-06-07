Child injured, 20 displaced after fire in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A child was injured and 20 people were displaced after a Sunday morning fire in an apartment building in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 1600 block of West Tioga Street at about 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found thick black smoke coming from an apartment on the fourth floor - the top floor - of the building.

A 2-year-old was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and 20 people are now displaced, officials said.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross are assisting.
