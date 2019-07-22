Child injured after lightning struck in Bethlehem, Pa.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5410183" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A young boy was injured after he was reportedly struck by lightning on July 21, 2019.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A young boy was injured on Sunday after a lightning strike in Bethlehem, Pa.It happened around 9:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Argus Court.The boy was conscious when medics arrived.He was taken to an area hospital.Neither the child's age nor his condition has been released.