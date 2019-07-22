WEATHER ALERT
Child injured after lightning struck in Bethlehem, Pa.
WPVI
BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A young boy was injured on Sunday after a lightning strike in Bethlehem, Pa.
It happened around 9:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Argus Court.
A young boy was injured after he was reportedly struck by lightning on July 21, 2019.
The boy was conscious when medics arrived.
He was taken to an area hospital.
Neither the child's age nor his condition has been released.
Related topics:
bethlehem
pennsylvania news
pennsylvania
lightning
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
