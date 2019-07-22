Child injured after lightning struck in Bethlehem, Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A young boy was injured on Sunday after a lightning strike in Bethlehem, Pa.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Argus Court.

A young boy was injured after he was reportedly struck by lightning on July 21, 2019.


The boy was conscious when medics arrived.

He was taken to an area hospital.

Neither the child's age nor his condition has been released.
