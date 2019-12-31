Child injured by vehicle in Gloucester County

WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian crash, involving a young child, is under investigation in Gloucester County, New Jersey.Williamstown police are looking into initial reports that a vehicle struck the juvenile around 6:45 p.m. Monday.The call came from the 1500 block of North Main Street.The child is being treated at Cooper University Hospital. There is no word on the child's age or condition at this time.Police have not released information regarding whether they are speaking with a driver who might be involved in the incident.