Child injured after getting stuck, hanging by neck from rope ladder at King of Prussia park

A young boy was injured Saturday at an indoor amusement park in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

An 8-year-old boy had gotten stuck in a rope ladder and ended up hanging by his neck, authorities said.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A young boy was injured Saturday at an indoor amusement park in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

First responders were called to the Thrillz Park, in King of Prussia, just before 2 p.m.

An 8-year-old boy had gotten stuck in a rope ladder and ended up hanging by his neck, authorities said.

He was freed and first aid was administered.

Authorities said the boy was alert and responsive when he was taken to Paoli Hospital to be checked out.

Authorities described the incident as an accident.