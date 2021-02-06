Child killed, several injured in Lower Saucon Township crash

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A child was killed and several people were injured in a crash in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on southbound Route 33 near the on-ramp for eastbound I-78.Investigators said two cars collided at the scene.One child did not survive the crash.At least three people were injured and taken to the hospital.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.