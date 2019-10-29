Child luring arrest in Camden County

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Westampton, New Jersey man has been arrested on child luring charges.The Camden County Prosecutor's office said Mark Seidman, 41, believed he was chatting online with a 14-year-old boy.Instead, authorities say, Seidman was actually sending messages to an undercover Homeland Security Special Agent.Seidman allegedly thought he arranged a meeting with the boy in Pennsauken. Police said when he arrived, he was taken into custody.Seidman was charged with second degree luring, attempted criminal sexual contact, attempted sexual assault with a minor and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.Seidman was taken to the Pennsauken Township Police Department where he was processed and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.Under Criminal Justice Reform rules, the court may order he be detained or released with conditions.The investigation is ongoing.