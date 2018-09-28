Child rape suspect David Hamilton Jr. captured in Aston, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman arrested amid manhunt for child rape suspect. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on September 26, 2018.

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A child rape suspect from Bucks County, who had been the subject of a major manhunt across the area for the past week, has been captured.

David Hamilton Jr., 47, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals in the area of Aston, Pa. in Delaware County on Friday morning.

Sun Valley High School and Northley Middle School were placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area earlier Friday, but those lockdowns have been lifted.

Hamilton was wanted for raping two young girls, who are sisters.

Police say this photo was taken by a hunter who spotted David Hamilton in the area of Stoney Hill Rd, Sugan Rd, Aquetong Rd in New Hope, Pa.



He was being hunted by multiple agencies and was spotted several times.

The last sighting before Friday's capture was on Wednesday morning in New Castle County, Delaware.

Pictured: David Hamilton



Hamilton had eluded capture after a struggle with a New Hope police officer last Friday and was later photographed by a hunter in a wooded area nearby.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of a woman, Meredith Custodio, who they say was hiding Hamilton in a Southampton, Pa. home.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild sex assaultLower Southampton Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Shot fired in road rage incident, suspects sought
Delco man accused of shooting parents, killing father
Chris Long pledging portion of salary to start early-literacy program
AccuWeather: Flooding Rain Gives Way To A Nice Afternoon
4 tractor-trailers collide on I-78, 1 person seriously injured
Experts: Kavanaugh, Cosby proceedings were triggers for sex assault survivors
Woman injured when hotel's shower door suddenly explodes
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found in NC
Show More
Good Night Lights: Philly police give salute to young patients
Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
VIDEO: Joel Embiid sings along at Ed Sheeran's Philly concert
Video: Gunmen shoot father walking with 3-year-old in NYC
More News