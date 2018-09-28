Child rape suspect David Hamilton Jr. captured in Aston, Pa.

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) --A child rape suspect from Bucks County, who had been the subject of a major manhunt across the area for the past week, has been captured.
David Hamilton Jr., 47, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals in the area of Aston, Pa. in Delaware County on Friday morning.
Sun Valley High School and Northley Middle School were placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area earlier Friday, but those lockdowns have been lifted.
Hamilton was wanted for raping two young girls, who are sisters.
He was being hunted by multiple agencies and was spotted several times.
The last sighting before Friday's capture was on Wednesday morning in New Castle County, Delaware.
Hamilton had eluded capture after a struggle with a New Hope police officer last Friday and was later photographed by a hunter in a wooded area nearby.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of a woman, Meredith Custodio, who they say was hiding Hamilton in a Southampton, Pa. home.
