Chester County man charged with raping child multiple times inside home

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County man was arrested in Texas in connection to the rape of a 12-year-old child over a one-year period inside the Downingtown home they shared, officials said.The Chester County District Attorney's Office and Downingtown police announced the arrest Monday of 70-year-old George Berry.Berry has been charged with 15 counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and related offenses.Earlier this month, authorities said Brandywine Hospital contacted Downingtown police about a child sex assault victim.The 12-year-old victim told police the assault had occurred at the Downingtown home where the child and the child's mother shared with Berry.The next day, officials said a Chester County detective assigned with the Child Abuse Unit interviewed the child at the Children's Advocacy Center.Police learned Berry had sexual contact with the victim dozens of times between January 2020 and December 2021.Investigators searching for Berry tracked him to Houston, Texas.On Jan. 12, the Houston Police Tactical Unit brought Berry into custody."George Berry engaged in a systemic pattern of horrific abuse of a child he had a duty to protect. Now, a 12-year-old must live with the memories of suffering and harm he inflicted on her. We will prosecute this man to the fullest extent to bring justice and healing to the victim," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement.Berry was extradited to Chester County on Jan. 23 and is being held at Chester County Prison on $1 million cash bail.A preliminary hearing will be held on Feb. 2.