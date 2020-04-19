Child shot by stray bullet in New Castle County, Delaware, officials say

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County Police said a child was shot by a stray bullet that entered a home on Saturday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pickwick Drive and Nicholby Drive.

Police said a bullet entered a home on Pickwick Drive and struck a 6-year-old child sleeping in bed.

The bullet struck the child in the arm. Medics transported the child to Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children for treatment.

Police said so far no arrests have been made.
