9-year-old fatally shot during large fight in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old was shot and killed Friday night in Trenton, according to officials.Police responded to a shot spotter activation and the report of a fight involving a large group of people at about 7:30 p.m. at the Kingsbury Square courtyard, near Cooper StreetWhen police arrived, they found a large group of people outside in a courtyard and a 9-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.The child was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, then to Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.No other shooting injuries were reported.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.