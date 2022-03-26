child shot

9-year-old fatally shot during large fight in Trenton, New Jersey

Police found a large group of people outside in a courtyard and a 9-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at 9am - March 26, 2022

TRENTON (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old was shot and killed Friday night in Trenton, according to officials.

Police responded to a shot spotter activation and the report of a fight involving a large group of people at about 7:30 p.m. at the Kingsbury Square courtyard, near Cooper Street

When police arrived, they found a large group of people outside in a courtyard and a 9-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

The child was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, then to Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

No other shooting injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentoncrimedeadly shootingnew jersey newschild shot
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Manhunt underway after toddler shot outside New York day care
Older brother, 2nd man charged in shooting death of 4-year-old
Police searching for gunman who shot girl outside grocery store
12-year-old shot as gunman fires at group outside Philly grocery store
TOP STORIES
Officials: Suspect turns himself in after fatal road rage shooting
Suspect in custody after Nevada teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Juvenile suspects identified following attack on Buddy the cat
Manhunt underway after toddler shot outside New York day care
Family members ID teen gravely injured after shooting in Wissinoming
Biden ending Europe trip with unity message that echoes past
AccuWeather: Winter chill returns this weekend
Show More
Officer injured by broken glass during Southwest Philly shooting
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
Man injured after being struck by suspected DUI driver
Police: Teen girl seriously injured after stabbing in Lawndale
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
More TOP STORIES News