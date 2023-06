A 3-year-old child died after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a Trenton, New Jersey home, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Trenton, New Jersey

Officials responded to the home in the 1300 block of Princeton Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators recovered the weapon and said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Additional details were not yet made available.