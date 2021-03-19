Girl, 12, found shot to death in Montgomery Co. home

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old girl was found shot to death inside a Montgomery County home.

Police were called to a home on Larchwood Court in the Collegeville section of Upper Providence Township around 7:51 a.m. Friday, the district attorney's office said.

Officers found the girl in the living room of the home with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were other family members present at the time, the district attorney's office said. A firearm was recovered.

There was no word on the circumstances of this shooting.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, the D.A.'s office said.
