Mother charged in shooting death of 12-year-old daughter in Montgomery County: DA

By
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mother has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of her daughter by her son inside a Montgomery County, authorities said.

The district attorney's office said Daisy Vasquez, 31, is facing third-degree felony charges of Endangering Welfare of Children, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor-Responsibility of Adult, and other related charges.

Dr. Ian Hood, a forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, performed an autopsy on the body of the 12-year-old which determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death was a homicide.

RELATED: 13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 12-year-old sister in Montgomery County

Police were called to a home on Larchwood Court in the Collegeville section of Upper Providence Township around 7:51 a.m. on March 19, the district attorney's office said.

Officials say Vasquez asked her son to go outside to her car to get a 9mm handgun that was legally registered to her.

Authorities say the 13-year-old entered the house with the handgun and pointed it at his sister, Jasiyah Vasquez.

The victim then collapsed after the gun was discharged, officials say. Home surveillance video showed the shooting.

According to authorities, Vasquez subsequently lied to detectives about the events that led up to the shooting.

"The death of this girl is a tragedy, but it could have been prevented. A pivotal aspect is the mother asking her child to go outside to the driveway to retrieve her handgun from the car-a handgun that had a bullet chambered and ready to shoot," said District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Vasquez turned herself in today to detectives, he said.

she was arraigned before a magisterial district court judge who set bail at $50,000 unsecured, with a condition of bail being that the defendant is not allowed to possess a firearm. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. on April 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper providence township (montgomery county)shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Former officer's trial in George Floyd's death gets underway: LIVE
COVID vaccine eligibility expands in NJ today: Here's what to know
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Quick-hitting storm damages roof, leaves thousands without power
AccuWeather: Windy and Chilly Today, Mid-Week Rain
Show More
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
Man, 20, suffers 3rd degree burns in North Philly crash
List of spots PennDOT will be filling in potholes across Philly, Pa. suburbs
$44K raised for Pennsylvania family after deadly road rage shooting
Texas teen paralyzed in crash standing with help of Exoskeleton
More TOP STORIES News