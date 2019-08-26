Child struck by hit-and-run driver in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a young child on Sunday night.

It's happening along the 6700 block of Large Street. Police say that's where a car hit a child just after 7:30 p.m.

There's no word on the extent of injuries the child suffered at this time and no word on what caused the crash.

Police tell Action News the driver fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News for the latest on this developing story.
