2-year-old child struck by vehicle while reportedly trick-or-treating in Florence Township, New Jersey

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people, including a young child, were rushed to the hospital after police say they were struck by a vehicle while reportedly trick-or-treating on Thursday night in Burlington County, New Jersey.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Olive Street and Cedar Lane in Florence Township.
Police say a driver struck a two-year-old child and a 33-year-old.
Both victims were flown to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions at this time.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene.
