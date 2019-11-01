2-year-old child struck by vehicle while reportedly trick-or-treating in Florence Township, New Jersey

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people, including a young child, were rushed to the hospital after police say they were struck by a vehicle while reportedly trick-or-treating on Thursday night in Burlington County, New Jersey.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Olive Street and Cedar Lane in Florence Township.

Police say a driver struck a two-year-old child and a 33-year-old.

Both victims were flown to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions at this time.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
