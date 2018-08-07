Children safe, man in custody after Kensington standoff

EMBED </>More Videos

Children safe, man in custody after Kensington standoff. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on August 7, 2018.

By
KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Two children are now safe following a tense overnight standoff in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The incident began around 12:40 a.m. on the 2200 block of North Howard Street after a report the 41-year-old man was screaming from a third-floor bedroom window.

Police say he wasn't making sense so officers asked him to come out of the house, or at least open the door, but he refused.

At one point he picked up his 3-year-old and held her near the open window, and police were worried he would drop her.

A standoff situation began, and a hostage negotiator was called out, but eventually the SWAT team went in.

"The entire time you could hear children screaming in the background," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "So we were afraid one or more of the children may be harmed, so police went inside."

Small said the man resisted arrest, punching and kicking officers. He was eventually taken into custody, though it is unclear at this point if any charges will be filed.

The SWAT team involved was the same unit that was involved in a shooting that left a homeowner dead and an officer wounded on Monday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Christie Ileto on Action News at 10 p.m. on August 6, 2018.


That incident happened in the Germantown section of the city. The homeowner apparently thought someone was trying to break into his home when he fired on police, who then returned fire.

The officers were actually there for his 20-year-old grandson, who was not there but later surrendered to police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsstandoffNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family speaks out after girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Body recovered from Manayunk canal; foul play not suspected
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Man shot to death outside West Kensington corner store
Woman killed when SUV slams into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard
Northern California blazes now largest in state history
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
Show More
Feltonville body may be that of missing NYC woman
Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run at center for disabled
Center City stabbing suspect released, now on house arrest
Video captures man vandalizing campaign sign in Delaware
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
More News