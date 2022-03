PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured Friday morning in a two-car crash in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood.The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on 8th Street under the Vine Street Expressway.The force of the crash was so violent it caused one of the cars to flip and land on its hood.The crash also took out street lights on the corner.Authorities said both drivers were treated at the scene.There was no immediate word on their conditions.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.