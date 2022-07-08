Chinese Lantern Festival, Longwood Gardens and more must-see summer shows

PHILADELPHIA -- Host Maggie Kent and Alicia Vitarelli check out summer light shows at the Chinese Lantern Festival and Longwood Gardens and more around Philly.One winner will win 8 tickets to the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival, 8 tickets to Philly Mini Golf, and 8 tickets to the Parx Liberty Carousel!There are 37 lantern sets peppered throughout Franklin Square, from a radiant peacock to a crawling, bubble-dispensing crab and a flock of parrots.Aside from iconic favorites like pandas and a giant dragon, all of the lanterns are new.The biggest is the Temple of Heaven, soaring 36-foot high and weighing about five tons, modeled after the Temple of Heaven built in Beijing in the 1400s.There's a red lantern corridor as you enter the park and a wisteria corridor that changes colors as you walk through.Each lantern is a steel-framed, silk-covered work of art crafted by specially trained artisans from China who spent about a month handling and painting the masterpieces.Just as in China, the Chinese lantern festival includes lots of traditional foods.Local restaurant Sang Kee is next to the Wisteria walkway and Oishii is in the Dragon Beer Garden.There are nightly performances with acrobats to traditional folk dancers and the extremely popular face-changer.Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc stages the lantern festival. It was supposed to return in May of 2020.Historic Philadelphia, Inc worked hard to bring it back as soon as it was safe, in part to help Chinatown, a neighborhood hit particularly hard during the pandemic.Several Chinatown restaurants are participating in the Panda promotion, offering discounts on dining and the lantern festival.The festival is free during the day and ticketed from 6-11 p.m. nightly through Aug. 7.6th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106LONGWOOD LIGHT SHOW - BETHROSA MEXICANO - GRETANEW LIBERTY DISTILERY - WENDYRED BRICK DISTILLERY - TIMOcean Casino Resort celebrated four years in Atlantic City this past June.This season they are unveiling more than $85 million of renovations that will add to the gaming and resort experience.The Gallery is the casino's new sportsbook.The space has a 100-foot central bar, screens to watch every game and 24-hour kiosks that allow guests to place bets with exclusive lines from Ocean. They also have writers there to help guests navigate the new landscape of betting on sports.The renovation also includes more than 450 new rooms -- 120 suites -- each with a spectacular view of the ocean or the bay.And Ocean opened the first New Jersey location for NYC hot spot Serendipity.The whimsical eatery offers decadent desserts such as the famous Frozen Hot Chocolate. They also serve favorites like a foot-long hot dog, hot chicken sandwich and the Ferris wheel sampler, which includes a choice of small bites.500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJEWAGON - GRETATO KILL A MOCKINGBIRDEakins Oval has been transformed into a summer oasis with the return of The Oval.There's a beer garden, rotating pop-up menus from local minority and female chefs, live music and lots of games.Take a spin on the Ferris wheel for 360-degree aerial views.2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130It's the Summer of Swings at Morris Arboretum.There are 10 swings in all, each offering a different view of the 92-acre grounds. Each swing seat is crafted from repurposed tree wood.The exhibit runs through Sept. 5 and swinging is free with Arboretum admission.100 E. Northwestern Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19118215-247-5777