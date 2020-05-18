If you like chocolate, you will love ChocOHlat's array of sweet treats

As she got older, making chocolate became her hobby. Then when she got married and became a mom, she turned it into a little side hustle with a goal of earning enough money to pay for Philadelphia Zoo and pool passes for her three boys.
But business boomed and she recently moved from her home kitchen to a commercial facility in Lawncrest.
Her husband is a Philadelphia firefighter and she is a former probation officer, so the role of first responders hits close to home.
She's been donating her hand-dipped chocolates to Fox Chase Hospital and on National Nurses day, delivered 850 nurse, aspirin, stethoscope and Bandaid shaped chocolates, one for every nurse on the hospital's staff.
ChocOHlat | Instagram
215-941-1965 | getchocohlat@gmail.com