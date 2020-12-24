Chosen 300 Ministries wraps Christmas gifts for families in need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It looked like Santa's workshop at Chosen 300 Ministries in West Philadelphia on Christmas Eve.
"What's really important is reaching out to those in need that are struggling, and this year, they're struggling more than ever," Chosen 300 founder Brian Jenkins said.
Volunteers wrapped toys all day to hand out on Christmas for parents who preregistered.
Given the pandemic, the need is up but donations are down.
"A lot of people have been scared to come out of the house," Jenkins added.
Those with Covenant Community Church in the neighborhood donated $1,000 and also came to help wrap.
"This is a great chance to show the love of Christ through a gift, through food, through the physical provisions," Pastor Bill Rodebaugh said.
Chosen 300 has been feeding families every Christmas for more than 20 years, but this year the festivities will look much different.
"We are going to do an outdoor worship and a meal. And we are going to do everything take-out," Jenkins said.
Chosen 300 welcomes people to drop off toys as early as 6 a.m. Christmas.
Everything kicks off at 10 a.m. at their West Philadelphia location. Later in the evening, they will serve families at their Center City location on Spring Garden Street.
"This is a way of life for us and we don't get a chance to sit down at our dinner tables, but what we get to do is wrap our arms around people in need," Jenkins said.
