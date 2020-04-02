Coronavirus

Chosen 300 Ministries gets $20,000 grant amid COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A generous donation will go to help a lot of people who need it the most during this coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday night we told you how Chosen 300 Ministries was helping those facing food insecurity.

After seeing that story here on Action News, the Redman Foundation decided to give Chosen 300 a $20,000 grant.

Ministry leaders say that grant is needed now more than ever.

Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins says with widespread job losses in the area, volunteers are seeing people in line for meals that they've never seen before.

