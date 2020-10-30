Politics

Chris Christie tricked to troll Montana GOP gubernatorial candidate

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was unwittingly tricked into trolling the Republican candidate who is running for governor in Montana.

Christie joined social media site 'Cameo' where he's paid $200 to provide personalized video messages. The Republican said he donates the money to a nonprofit group that helps those with mental health and substance abuse issues in New Jersey.

"It hits you like a freight train," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says during an interview with "Good Morning America," his first since his hospital release after contracting COVID-19.



Christie told NJ Advance Media he received a request to encourage a man named Greg to return to New Jersey. It turned out the Greg was U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who once lived in New Jersey and is running against Democrat Mike Cooney for Montana governor.

Cooney tweeted the message and the Democratic Governors Association mentioned it in a news release saying, "Even former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie agrees - Greg Gianforte should go back to New Jersey."

Christie on Thursday criticized Cooney and the DGA on Twitter. Christie said he supports Gianforte.

