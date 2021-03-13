chris harrison

Chris Harrison will not host 'The Bachelorette' next season

Chris Harrison will not be back to host the next season of 'The Bachelorette,' according to Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.

The media companies released a joint statement late Friday night regarding the announcement.

"Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of 'The Bachelorette.' We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within 'The Bachelor' franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

The announcement comes after the television personality stepped aside from his role as host of "The Bachelor" franchise last month after defending a frontrunner on the current season of the show who had come under scrutiny for photos that surfaced from her past on social media.

In a statement posted to Instagram at the time, Harrison said he was "deeply remorseful" and apologized to "the Black community, to the BIPOC community."

In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthe bachelorettebachelorthe bachelorchris harrisonbachelorette
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRIS HARRISON
'Bachelor' Matt picks his final 2 after Fantasy Suite dates
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
'The Women Tell All' features mean girl apologies, closure with Matt
Emmanuel Acho to host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Gov. Wolf confident Pa. will meet directive to open vaccines to all adults by May 1
17-year-old boy shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
24-year-old woman shot, killed while sitting in vehicle: Police
2 teens killed; mayor says Philly losing 'entire generation' to gun violence
Residents receive stimulus checks within 24 hours of Biden signing bill
High school football returns for spring makeup season
Show More
Video shows ATV rider terrorizing motorist; suspect charged
Pa. to pay $475K to family of pot suspect killed by bulldozer during pursuit
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
NJ man arrested, released days before pointing gun at officer
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
More TOP STORIES News