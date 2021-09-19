Society

Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

EMBED <>More Videos

Chris Rock opens up about role on "Fargo"

NEW YORK -- Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: "Get vaccinated."

The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."

Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on "The Tonight Show" in May, he called himself "Two-shots Rock" before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"You know, I skipped the line. I didn't care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was like, 'Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people. ... I did 'Pootie Tang.' Let me on the front of the line.'"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebritycomediancoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 hospitalized after group of street racers attract large crowd
What you should know if you're going to Eagles home opener
Searches continue for Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie
Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in separate North Philly shootings
Temple Student critical after being struck by vehicle
AccuWeather: Sunny and Comfortable
Officials: 1 dead, 2 injured in Southwest Philadelphia fire
Show More
France's Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild
Two teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting
Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally
SpaceX crew successfully splashes down off Florida coast
Large in-person events return at Linc, Kimmel Center
More TOP STORIES News