ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It seems getting slapped at the Oscars has rejuvenated ticket sales for Chris Rock's "Ego Death World Tour."Rock's first world tour in over five years kicks off on Saturday, April 2, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with two shows at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa.Ticket reseller TickPick says it sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than it did in the past month.Prices have also gone up from $46 a ticket to a minimum of $341.