Suspect tries to carjack teen at Christiana Mall in Delaware, police say

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted carjacking at the Christiana Mall.It happened Wednesday just before 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot area by Target.A 14-year-old told police a man approached him as he was trying to get into his brother's car.The carjacker allegedly took the keys from the boy and demanded he get into the car.Police say the teenager refused and ran into the food court of the mall.The running vehicle was later found in the parking lot with the doors open.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Pixley of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-365-8403.