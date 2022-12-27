Tourists brave cold temps to see Liberty Bell, Rocky statue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many in the Delaware Valley enjoyed having an extra day off from work.

Since Christmas fell on a Sunday, the holiday was observed by the government on Monday.

Over at Independence Mall, tourists braved the cold while lining up to see the Liberty Bell and taking pictures.

"Liberty Bell, we definitely want to go see Rocky," said Javier Carranza, from Pocono Summit, Pennsylvania.

Even international visitors - like Paola Esquivel who was in town from Colombia -- said Rocky was on the list.

"I know he was a boxer, and the stairs are like the practice zone where he trained. We really want to go over," said Esquivel.

Other families also spent the day skating at Dilworth Park.

"We're having some holiday fun. We're visiting from Washington D.C.," said Tiane Doman.