White Christmas in Philly? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now

DREAMING OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS?

Historically, Philadelphia has around 8% chance of having 1" of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Here are chances across the country. You can zoom in and check any location. https://t.co/i9tEFjjDT5 pic.twitter.com/KEF84tMkxO — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) December 19, 2020

Very interesting.... The GFS models suggests Philadelphia has a 40% chance of a white Christmas this year while the ECMWF (European model) has 10%.



The GFS models suggests Allentown has an 85% chance of a white Christmas this year while the ECMWF has 35%. — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) December 19, 2020

Action News meteorologist breaks down the weather patten forming for Christmas 2020 in Philadelphia.

Which states are more likely to see a white Christmas this year? AccuWeather has the holiday forecast.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With just days to go, the big question is: Will Philadelphia get a White Christmas?The picture will become clearer as the week progresses, but here is how the forecast looks now.Historically, there is only an 8% chance of Philadelphia getting snow on Christmas.It is looking like the current snowpack melts with a milder week ahead.In fact, models are calling for a very mild 60 degrees for Thursday - Christmas Eve - with rain showers.But by late Christmas Eve, the models show the night turning much colder with temperatures at 39.That's because, currently, there is a cold air mass over Canada.Temperatures are 65 to 80 degrees below zero when you factor in the wind in northern Canada.A piece of that cold air mass is going to break off and drop down into the lower 48 states by Christmas Day.On Christmas morning, we are going to see the heart of that cold air sitting over the Philadelphia area.The models say we'll only reach 35 degrees, with wind chills in the teens and 20s. On Christmas Night, the wind chills drop all the way to the single digits.That Christmas Eve rain could turn into some snow showers before it ends.Earlier this week, AccuWeather long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said he thinks it will be a green Christmas for Philadelphia and on south, but their "Snow on Ground" map for December 25 shows Philadelphia as possible.So what does all that mean? It means there is a chance for a White Christmas in Philadelphia. The answer to the question is it's not out of the question, but it will be close.We'll update with more information as we get closer to Christmas.