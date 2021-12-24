Last minute shoppers brave holiday crowds at local malls and department stores

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Last minute shoppers were out in full force on Christmas Eve, rushing to get gifts before the stores closed for the holiday."We procrastinated a little bit but it's fine," said Kayla Wiley from Manayunk. She says she bought gifts for 20 family members in one outing in King of Prussia."It wasn't as bad as you think it would be on Christmas Eve. It was pretty spread out and the store employees were really made sure everyone knew where everything was and no one was fighting over anything," she said.She's one of thousands of shoppers who braved the Christmas Eve crowds throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware."As long as the kids are happy I'm happy. As long as the wife's happy, I'm good. That's the main thing. Happy wife, happy life," said Scott Perry, who was out shopping with his family."Some people really enjoy it. The sort of intensity of the last minute shopping but we're here to welcome everybody," said Todd Putt, the director of marketing for King of Prussia Mall, which will close at 6pm on Christmas Eve.Cherry Hill and Christiana malls will also close at 6pm, and the same goes for Walmart and Kohls. Target will close at 8.Some shoppers who prefer to check out small businesses headed over the Reading Terminal Market Christmas Eve, which closed at 4pm.People there say they love how there are a lot of different vendors and food options."It's a one stop shop and it's wonderful it's great to come down to see the changes and see the vendors and everything," said Anne Canny from Drexel Hill.She said it's her Christmas Eve tradition to pick up fixings for her holiday dinner at Reading Terminal Market.