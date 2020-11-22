Pets & Animals

Bark, the herald angels sing! A 'first ever' Christmas song for dogs has been released

Watch 'Raise the Woof' in the media player below.
By Rob Picheta, CNN
LONDON -- Hearing the same holiday music over and over and over again, every year, has, until now, been solely a human struggle.

But now dogs can join in the fun. A song that claims to be the first-ever Christmas single designed exclusively for canines has been released, and early footage suggests it's getting a strong reaction from its four-legged listeners.

"Raise the Woof" was created based on scientific research into the ways dogs interact with sound, and with input from animal behaviorists, according to dog food company Tails.com.

It uses a reggae beat and sounds of bells, squeaky toys and owners' instructions to elicit a response from listening dogs.

Videos posted online showed dogs seemingly reacting to the high-frequency sounds.

The company said the track was devised with the help of a focus group of 25 dogs, who were played more than 500 sounds and analyzed for their responses.

"Signs that dogs are enjoying the track include alertness, trying to discover where the sounds are coming from, head cocking, or moving their ears to get a better listen, as well as tails wagging," the company said in a press release.

The song was recorded at Abbey Road, the London music studio made famous by The Beatles. Proceeds from a limited-edition vinyl version will be donated to men's mental health organization Dudes & Dogs.

Some limited research has suggested that dogs respond positively to music.

A 2002 study found that dogs in a shelter became more relaxed when played classical music, while research from Scotland's SPCA charity in 2017 suggested that the animals enjoy reggae and soft rock.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsmusic newschristmasdog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old child fatally shot through front door
Man shot after argument at mini mart
Hamilton Township fire labeled suspicious
Philadelphia visitor center announces temporary closure
Temple game delayed after player shows COVID-19 symptoms
AccuWeather: Cloudy And Cooler
COVID-19 testing sites busy ahead of Thanksgiving
Show More
Philly residents being asked to test one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
People push to celebrate holidays early given miserable year
2 children dead, baby in critical condition after Grays Ferry fire
14-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia: Police
Mom of Black teen found dead speaks out: 'They could have done more'
More TOP STORIES News