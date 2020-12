PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Center City markets return with unique gifts for your holiday lists.The Christmas Village has transformed Love Park into a German Village for shopping and eating. There is a range of vendors from around the world offering ideas for holiday gifting.The Made in Philly Market is at Dilworth Plaza with a number of Philly-centric makers offering their locally-made products.Both markets spread out their vendors to create a safe space for shoppers.Dilworth Park at the West Side of City Hall Philadelphia