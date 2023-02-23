Temple University to pay for Ofc. Fitzgerald's funeral; offers free tuition to kids

Temple University announced on Thursday it will pay for the funeral, as well as offer free tuition to his children, should they choose to attended the school.

A funeral service will be held on Friday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As family, fellow police officers and friends gathered to remember fallen Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, Temple University has announced a generous gift for his family.

To ease the burden on the family, Temple said it will pay for Ofc. Fitzgerald's funeral and provide free tuition for his children, should they choose to attend Temple.

Fitzgerald was fatally shot after a short pursuit and struggle on Saturday evening North 18th Street near Temple University's campus.

A public viewing is being held tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road.

There will also be a second viewing on Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

RELATED | 'He was a peace officer:' Law enforcement community mourns fallen Temple officer

The funeral service will be held immediately after that viewing.

You can watch Ofc. Fitzgerald's funeral live on 6abc.com and everywhere you stream.

The FOP also held a fundraiser Thursday to help his family.

"It's unfortunate, but once you use a loved one in the police department, you gain thousands and thousands of additional family members. We're going to be here no matter what," said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby.

The event was expected to draw about 1,000 people.

RELATED: Bucks County teen formally charged with murder of Temple University police officer

A suspect in the shooting, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, was arrested around 6 a.m. Sunday at his family home in Buckingham Twp., Bucks County.

Pfeffer is charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of an instrument of crime and disarming a law enforcement officer.