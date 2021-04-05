Philly comedian, TV personality Chuck Nice on tech industry, Philadelphia, current events

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on Inside Story, we present something lighter for Easter Sunday.
Matt O'Donnell interviews nationally recognized Philadelphia comedian and TV Personality Chuck Nice.
He's an unofficial science nerd and podcaster, hosting talks with famed scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, among others. On this week's show, he discusses a mix of topics ranging from the tech revolution, the need for more 'responsible tech', artificial intelligence, the COVID crisis and recent current events.
