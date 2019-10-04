"Chunk" the groundhog goes viral

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects tie up employees in Logan armed robbery caught on camera
Prosecutor: Still need "key piece" of info as Dulce search goes on
1 death, multiple illnesses attributed to vaping in Pennsylvania
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Police on alert following Upper Darby High School threats
Police: 2 Philly students make threats, reference Stoneman shooting
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy today, dry weekend ahead
Show More
90-foot holographic 'ghost ship' comes to Penn's Landing
'Joker' premiere prompts Philadelphia police to increase security
2019 Pennsylvania Conference for Women
2019 Philly Film Festival: Opening and Closing night films revealed
Chunk the groundhog! Vegetable thief caught in the act
More TOP STORIES News