PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire ripped through a Center City row house early Monday.
The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. on the 1200 block of Spruce Street.
Firefighters said flames were shooting from the second floor of a three-story, middle of the row building.
The building was evacuated as firefighters concentrated on fighting the fire from the exterior.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Fire rips through Spruce Street row home
