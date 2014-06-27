24/7 Live
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Search
Topics
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
Consumer
Shop
Regions
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Overheard
Visions
Equity Report
More Content
Investigation
Healthcheck
Troubleshooters
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
More News
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI in I-55 crash
Friday, June 27, 2014
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI in I-55 crash
Yarelie Melgarejo, 24, has been charged with DUI in a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles.
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
'Random' cleaver attack on SEPTA bus outside police headquarters
43 minutes ago
Exclusive: Wife of fallen Philly cop remembers his 'heart of gold'
KOP Mall smash-and-grab suspects wanted for stealing high-end watches
AccuWeather: Coldest of the season in spots this morning
10 minutes ago
Listeria recall grows to 12M pounds of meat, poultry
1 hour ago
Detective killed in Bridgeton, NJ home invasion
Liam Payne, former One Direction star, dies at 31
Man sought for abandoning 7 newborn puppies outside police station
1 hour ago